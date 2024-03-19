According to reports, the year 2023 was the hottest on record, with global average temperatures at 1.46C

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman will mark the first day of spring astronomically tomorrow, March 20, according to an official statement.

It may be noted that temperatures have been rising in the country with maximum temperatures predicted around 30 to mid-30 degrees Celsius in various cities for Tuesday, including 33°C in Seeb, 36°C in Amerat, 35°C in Nizwa, 16°C in Nizwa, 35°C in Sur, 27°C in Salalah and 36°C in Fahud.

According to reports, the year 2023 was the hottest on record, with global average temperatures at 1.46C above pre-industrial levels and 0.13C higher than the eleven-month average for 2016, currently the warmest calendar year on record.

The extreme weather the world witnessed this year can be attributed to various factors, including natural variations like the influential El Niño phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, which has significantly altered global weather patterns and pushed global temperatures off the charts, according to earth.org.

The biggest culprit, however, remains humanity’s insatiable consumption of fossil fuels, which is associated with the release of huge quantities of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

At the UN climate summit earlier this month, COP28, world leaders reached an agreement that explicitly called on countries to reduce fossil fuel consumption, earth.org said.

