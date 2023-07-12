Muscat – By the end of May this year, artisanal fishing accounted for 93.4% of the total fish landed in Oman, amounting to 336,810 tonnes. This represents a 4% increase compared to the same period in 2022 when it totalled 324,040 tonnes.

Data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information shows that the value of the catch of artisanal fishing was RO177.259mn. Commercial fishing accounted for 20,516 tonnes, while coastal fishing contributed 2,930 tonnes.

Among the governorates, Al Wusta recorded the highest quantity of fish landed through artisanal fishing – 135,935 tonnes – followed by South Sharqiyah – 101,179 tonnes, Dhofar – 37,075 tonnes, North Batinah – 31,318 tonnes and South Batinah – 31,318 tonnes.

Musandam saw 19,239 tonnes of fish landed through artisanal fishing, while Muscat recorded 12,064 tonnes.

Small surface fish constituted the largest part of the catch, accounting for 203,467 tonnes by the end of May 2023. This marks a 16.4% increase compared to the same period in 2022 when the quantity was 174,837 tonnes.

The quantity of large surface fish caught by artisanal fishing decreased 8.5% to 74,203 tonnes by the end of May, compared to 81,123 tonnes in May 2022. The quantity of demersal fish caught also decreased – 14.1% to 51,804 tonnes by the end of May from 60,276 tonnes in May 2022.

The quantity of sharks landed through artisanal fishing increased 7.6% to 2,075 tonnes this year compared to 1,927 tonnes in 2022.

A total of 3,548 tonnes of crustaceans and mollusks were caught through artisanal fishing by the end of May 2023, compared to 3,362 tonnes in May 2022. Additionally, other types of fish accounted for 1,714 tonnes caught through artisanal fishing.

The dominance of artisanal fishing in Oman’s fish landings underscores its significance in the local fishing industry and highlights the importance of sustainable practices to preserve marine resources for the future.

