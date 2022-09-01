Gather your crew for gents’ night at ‘L’accord des Gentlemen’ every Thursday from 7pm - 9pm at L’apero, Sofitel Dubai Downtown. Catch-up with your mates as you try your luck at the indoor archery range, where you can win a free drink if you hit a bullseye. Enjoy two-for-one on selected beverages and a 25% discount on food for the evening as you chill to live jazz music.

Guests are also invited to get their geek on with the weekly quiz night with quizmaster Dylan at TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Whether you’re a history buff or mad at music, be sure to bring your A-game. Happy hour runs from 4-8pm, with special prices and offers post 8pm.

There’s no better casual night out than participating in a pub quiz with your friends. Come prepared for five thrilling rounds of questions that focus on movies, sports, music, science and general unimportant knowledge with a final knockout round. Perfect for post-work mid week catch ups, The Garden Bar’s newly launched pub menu complements the friendly laidback experience perfectly. At Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah, 7-10pm.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

