Cairo: The Arab Parliament stated it rejects and condemns any proposals to displace Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip. The Arab Parliament said in a statement today: “There is no return to the Nakba scenario again, and that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land and part of the fully sovereign Palestinian state.”



The Arab Parliament stressed that the racist statements issued by some extremist ministers in the Israeli occupation government calling for the displacement of the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip, the reoccupation of the Gaza Strip, and the construction of settlements are barbaric statements that reflect the racist nature of the occupation and fuel tension and conflict in the region, and represent a blatant violation of the International and humanitarian laws and in resolutions of the international legitimacy.



The Arab Parliament called on the international community to counter forced displacement plans, stop the genocidal war against the Palestinian people and grant them their basic humanitarian needs, lift the siege imposed by the Israeli occupation forces, activate international accountability mechanisms towards the occupation government, and hold their extremist leaders accountable as war criminals.