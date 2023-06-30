CAIRO – The Council of the Arab League, at the level of foreign ministers, has condemned, in the strongest terms, the heinous crime of burning copies of the Holy Quran in Stockholm yesterday.

The AL Council said in a statement this evening that this horrific act incites hatred and violence and upsets and offends the feelings of over 2 billion Muslims worldwide.

The Council emphasised the need to address such perilous acts of hatred that inspire violence and insult religions, and urged the global community to treat such behaviors as crimes of hatred and incitement that are subject to legal sanctions.