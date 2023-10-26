DUBAI - The foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt and Morocco condemned on Thursday targeting of civilians and violations of international law in Gaza which has been under Israeli bombardment.

Their joint statement mentioned that the right to self-defence does not justify breaking law and neglecting Palestinians' rights.

The Arab foreign ministers also condemned forced displacement and collective punishment in Gaza, it added.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam, Writing by Clauda Tanios, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)