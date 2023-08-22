Amir, Hungary PM hold talks to strengthen ties

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban held Monday a session of official talks, at the Prime Minister's Office in Budapest.At the outset of the session, the Hungarian prime minister expressed his personal and the Hungarian government's welcome to His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, voicing hopes that the visit would contribute to developing and boosting relations between the two countries.For his part, His Highness the Amir thanked the prime minister for the invitation and warm reception, expressing his aspiration to develop bilateral relations in various fields.His Highness the Amir also expressed his happiness over his visit to Hungary and the great development in Budapest's sports infrastructure, which benefits sports and athletes.During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, especially in the fields of economy, investment and energy, in addition to the most important regional and international issues and developments of common concern.HE President of Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, and HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater attended the session. A number of members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir were also present.On the Hungarian side, the session was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Mihaly Varga, Minister of Economic Development Marton Nagy, and several senior officials.Before the talks, His Highness the Amir and the prime minister held a bilateral meeting, during which they exchanged opinions and views on a number of issues of concern to both sides.Prime Minister Orban held an official luncheon banquet in honour of His Highness the Amir and members of the official delegation accompanying him.