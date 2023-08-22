Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Amir, Hungary PM hold ta...
DIPLOMACY

Amir, Hungary PM hold talks to strengthen ties

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 22, 2023
HUNGARYQATARDIPLOMACY
PHOTO
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban held Monday a session of official talks, at the Prime Minister's Office in Budapest.
At the outset of the session, the Hungarian prime minister expressed his personal and the Hungarian government's welcome to His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, voicing hopes that the visit would contribute to developing and boosting relations between the two countries.
For his part, His Highness the Amir thanked the prime minister for the invitation and warm reception, expressing his aspiration to develop bilateral relations in various fields.
His Highness the Amir also expressed his happiness over his visit to Hungary and the great development in Budapest's sports infrastructure, which benefits sports and athletes.
During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, especially in the fields of economy, investment and energy, in addition to the most important regional and international issues and developments of common concern.
HE President of Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, and HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater attended the session. A number of members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir were also present.
On the Hungarian side, the session was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Mihaly Varga, Minister of Economic Development Marton Nagy, and several senior officials.
Before the talks, His Highness the Amir and the prime minister held a bilateral meeting, during which they exchanged opinions and views on a number of issues of concern to both sides.
Prime Minister Orban held an official luncheon banquet in honour of His Highness the Amir and members of the official delegation accompanying him.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets were mixed on falling oil prices

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets were mixed on falling oil prices
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets were mixed on falling oil prices
WEATHER

Hot weather expected today in Qatar

Hot weather expected today in Qatar
Hot weather expected today in Qatar
TRANSPORT

Projects under study to ease traffic movement in Bahrain

Projects under study to ease traffic movement in Bahrain
Projects under study to ease traffic movement in Bahrain
SUSTAINABILITY

Bahrain’s keenness to achieve SDGs stressed

Bahrain’s keenness to achieve SDGs stressed
Bahrain’s keenness to achieve SDGs stressed
DEFENSE

Bahrain Defence Force’s role in maritime security praised

Bahrain Defence Force’s role in maritime security praised
Bahrain Defence Force’s role in maritime security praised
TRADE

Economic relations with India and EU reviewed by Bahrain

Economic relations with India and EU reviewed by Bahrain
Economic relations with India and EU reviewed by Bahrain
FINTECH

Bahrain Fintech Bay ties up with HP Spring Studios

Bahrain Fintech Bay ties up with HP Spring Studios
Bahrain Fintech Bay ties up with HP Spring Studios
EDUCATION

ASU Bahrain, offering dual study programme in engineering

ASU Bahrain, offering dual study programme in engineering
ASU Bahrain, offering dual study programme in engineering
MOST READ
1.

Dubai set to see housing shortage as population explodes

2.

Ethiopia seeks help to fund $20bn post-conflict reconstruction - report

3.

Saudi ACWA Power announces financial close on $2.4bln Al-Shuaibah solar projects

4.

Kuwaiti fintech MyFatoorah gets UAE central bank license

5.

Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim reports 74% jump in H1 2023 net profit

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Kuwait Amir receives invitation to attend Doha Expo 2023 opening ceremony

2

Qatar-US ties stronger than ever: US envoy

3

Qatar is a shining example of global peacemaker: Arab diplomacy experts

4

Qatar-Morocco relations witnessing remarkable development in various sectors, says ambassador

5

Efforts are on to bolster Qatar-Peru relations invarious sectors: Envoy

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

ECONOMY

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?
VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

FUNDS

Abu Dhabi wealth fund commits additional $451mln in Australian real estate investment firm

Abu Dhabi wealth fund commits additional $451mln in Australian real estate investment firm
Abu Dhabi wealth fund commits additional $451mln in Australian real estate investment firm
ECONOMY

UAE's RAKEZ sees 35% increase in holding company registrations

POWER

Kenya eyes $150mln loan from AfDB for last mile power project: report

GOLD

Dubai DGCX abolishes trading fees for Shariah-compliant spot gold contract

LATEST NEWS
1

18-year-old Indian chess prodigy to face 'World No. 1' Magnus Carlsen in World Cup finals

2

Global stocks extend comeback, U.S. yields hit new peaks

3

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets were mixed on falling oil prices

4

Prayers, parties, student shows planned in India for moon landing

5

Children trapped in Pakistan chair lift after cable snaps

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds