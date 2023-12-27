A PROPOSAL to introduce a permanent monthly government allowance for Bahrainis in the private sector has been presented by MP Dr Ali Al Nuaimi.

He said supporting Bahraini citizens in the private sector was a national goal and a shared responsibility, adding that the best way to achieve the state’s goal of empowering individuals in the private sector was by allocating a permanent allowance to their salaries.

At the same time, he emphasised the importance of programmes offered by Tamkeen focused on ensuring the sustainable employment of Bahrainis in the private sector.

“The current programmes are temporary and do not achieve long-term goals,” he said.

“By 2028, there will be a crisis, as monthly social insurance contributions to the Social Insurance Organisation will increase to 24 per cent negatively impacting citizens in the private sector.

“Additionally, companies will raise prices of goods to cover these contributions,” added Dr Al Nuaimi.