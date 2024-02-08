Al Salam Bank has launched its exclusive campaign for the second consecutive year, aimed at rewarding both individual and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients who open new accounts digitally through the bank’s mobile application or self-service kiosks.

Through the campaign, clients who complete their digital onboarding through the self-service kiosks or the mobile application will be eligible to enter monthly draws.

By opening a new bank account digitally, individual clients will have the opportunity to win prizes worth BD500 for each winner, whereas clients who onboard digitally and transfer their salary to Al Salam Bank will have the chance to win cash prizes worth BD1,000 each.

Clients who transfer their salaries to the bank can also make use of exclusive benefits, including advance salary, instant finance top-ups and ‘Buy Now Pay Later’.

The bank’s SME clients will also have a chance to access monthly cash prizes worth BD500 for each winner when they open a corporate account digitally through the self-service kiosk, in addition to being eligible to win BD1,000 when they onboard digitally and have a closing balance of BD500 at the end of the campaign.

As a vital segment under the bank, SME clients can benefit from a comprehensive banking experience with a dedicated account manager at their service, in addition to receiving exclusive packages and offers in collaboration with a number of partners designed to support their business growth.

This includes providing them with cutting-edge technical solutions that aim to enhance their digital potential, innovative systems to manage their accounts, and comprehensive Takaful insurance, as well as financial and strategic consultations to sustain and develop their businesses.

Commenting, Mohammed Buhijji, head of retail banking at Al Salam Bank, said: “We are pleased to be launching our latest digital campaign focused on rewarding our clients and providing them with opportunities to win lucrative monthly cash prizes. Through the second edition of this initiative, we hope to expand our range of digital channels and beneficiaries to include our MSME clients who onboard through our Self Service Kiosks, as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting this thriving sector.

“At Al Salam Bank, we continue to be a digitally native organisation utilising the latest technology in the field. We strive to deliver smart, effective solutions that provide clients with a personalised and rewarding banking experience. We invite everyone to open a new bank account with Al Salam Bank to make use of our exclusive offers and features during the campaign period.”