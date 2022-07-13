The Amman Chamber of Industry's (ACI) exports witnessed notable growth in first half of 2022, increasing by 61 per cent, compared with the same period of 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The majority of industrial sectors showed an increase in exports during the first half of 2022, except for the therapeutic industries and medical supplies, which went down to JD271 million, compared with JD302 million during the same period last year, showing a decrease of 15 per cent.

The ACI statistics, which Petra has obtained a copy of it, showed that the exports are still continuing the remarkable upward movement recorded since the beginning of the current year, “with unprecedented rates of increase”.

The Kingdom's industrial exports reach 142 markets worldwide providing them with some 1,400 products.

According to the statistics, the industry sector which employs 254,000 male and female workers, plays a pivotal role in the Kingdom's trade balance, and owns 93 per cent of the total national exports, with a value of up to JD5 billion annually, while the investment volume in the sector reached JD15 billion.

The chambers' exports reached JD3.577 billion during the first half of 2022, compared with JD2.227 billion during the same period of 2021.

The US, India, Saudi Arabia and Iraq have the lion’s share of the ACI exports which stood at JD1.911 billion which is almost 50 per cent of the total exports, according to the ACI statistics.

New Delhi has the biggest share of the ACI's exports with JD784 million in first half of 2022, recording an increase of 144 per cent from the JD321 million in the same period of 2021.

The US took the second place after India with JD467 million in the first half of 2022, compared with JD434 million in the same period of 2021, registering an increase of 10 per cent.

Saudi Arabia came in the third place in terms of the ACI's exports with JD369 million in the first half of 2022, signalling an increase of 22 per cent from the same period of 2021.

The ACI’s exports to Iraq during the same period of comparison increased by 13 per cent, to Syria by 33 per cent and to Palestine by 31 per cent.

The ACI’s exports were distributed as the following: JD1.211 billion for the mining industries, JD750 million for chemicals and cosmetics, and JD453 million for the engineering, electricity and IT sectors.

Catering, food, agricultural and livestock industries' exports stood at JD339 million, therapeutic and medical supplies at JD271 million, and leather and embroidery at JD217 million.

The remaining exports, during the first half of 2022, were JD148 million for packaging, paper, carton and office supplies, JD129 million for plastic and rubber industries, JD47 million for construction sectors and JD12 million for wood and furniture industries.

Established in 1962, the ACI now has about 8,600 industrial facilities as members with a total capital of JD5 billion, and employs 159,000 workers.

