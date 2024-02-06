Abu Dhabi City Municipality, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) and through the Sub-Municipalities Operations Sector, has organised a comprehensive awareness campaign titled “Uniting for Abu Dhabi’s Beauty”.

The initiative aims to elevate the visual appeal of Abu Dhabi and its suburbs, address all kinds of distortions, and activate partnerships with the community to safeguard the general appearance.

The campaign, spanning from 29th January to 2nd February 2024, encompassed all the geographical areas of the sub-municipalities and included the following municipal centres: Madinat Zayed Municipality Centre, the City Municipality Centre, Al Wathba Municipality Centre, Al Shahama Municipality Centre, Musaffah Municipality Centre, and Al Tawajud Al Baladi Centre in Bani Yas.

The campaign also concentrated on educating the community about laws concerning the preservation of the city and its general appearance, motivating the community to fulfil its responsibilities towards the city’s beauty and general appearance, and contributing to the elimination of all kinds of distortions of the general appearance.

It emphasised promoting public moral principles and utilising them to enhance the sense of social responsibility towards the city’s appearance, as well as strengthening cooperation with strategic partners.

The unified campaign included organising field awareness visits, publishing educational materials on social media channels and the (Freejna) application, in addition to sending awareness text messages to residents.