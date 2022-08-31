ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Dr. Fuad Hussein, Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest developments in Iraq.

This came in a phone call between the two top diplomats, wherein Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE's solidarity with Iraq in light of the challenges it is going through, and its support for its security, stability, unity and territorial integrity, praying to Allah Almighty to preserve the sisterly Arab nations and its people, and perpetuate their stability, prosperity, and progress.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the long-standing, fraternal relations between the UAE and Iraq and their keenness to develop the prospects of cooperation in various fields for the common good of their peoples.