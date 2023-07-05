The total number of registered new vehicles during May 2023 reached 8,214. The figure showed a monthly increase of 20.5 per cent and an annual increase of 25.7 per cent.

As per road accident cases without counting the accidents without injuries, a total of 704 traffic cases were recorded during May 2023, showing a monthly decrease of 9.6 per cent and an annual decrease of 14.4 per cent.

Light injuries accounted for most road accidents during the same month, with 92 per cent, followed by severe injuries at 5 per cent. However, 20 deaths were recorded, equivalent to only 3 per cent of total road accident cases.

Regarding vital statistics, 2,381 live births have been registered during May 2023. There was a monthly increase in the total Qatari live births by 2.4 per cent.

On the other hand, 211 deaths were recorded during the same period, an increase of 9.9 per cent compared to April 2023.

Moreover, May 2023 witnessed a monthly increase of 41.8 per cent and 148.4 per cent of total marriage contracts and total divorce certificates respectively compared to the previous month.

The total number of marriage contracts reached 329, while the total number of divorce certificates reached 159 cases.

As for the Social Security statements, reached QR80 million in May 2023, for 14,433 beneficiaries, recording a monthly increase of 2.8 per cent for the value of social security and a monthly increase of 0.5 per cent for the number of beneficiaries of Social Security.

As for the banking sector, total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR699 billion during May 2023, an annual increase of 6.5 per cent compared with May 2022.

On the other hand, cash equivalents, including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained QR955 billion during May 2023.

The figure has recorded an annual decrease of 1.3 per cent compared to May 2022, when deposits recorded approximately QR967 billion.

Regarding the data of building permits issued, the total number of permits reached 758 during May 2023, recording a monthly increase of 97.9 per cent and an annual increase of 17.5 per cent.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

