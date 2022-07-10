Kuwait International Airport witnessed a huge crowd of departures at the beginning of Eid Al Adha holidays. Many travelers wished to spend Eid vacations by visiting other countries in search of entertainment and relaxation.

On the first day 280 flights departed and arrived carrying 70,000 passengers. Due to epidemics tourism was stopped for the last two years. After lifting health restrictions by many countries many Kuwaitis and expats booked their tickets to enjoy summer vacation and annual leave.

Top destinations for travel included Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and European countries. The DGCA has stated those who wish to travel must be at the airport by 4 hours prior to the flight departure to avoid congestion at Kuwait International Airport

