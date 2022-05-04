RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution has warned that trafficking, manufacturing or smuggling explosives and fireworks is considered a crime in the Kingdom.



The Public Prosecution confirmed that whoever smuggles explosives, manufactures or is involved in trafficking them into the Kingdom, the perpetrator will be punished with imprisonment and a fine in accordance with the Law of Explosives and Fireworks.



The Public Prosecution warned that the penalty for violators of the Explosives and Fireworks Law is imprisonment for a period not exceeding 6 months, and a fine not exceeding SR100,000, or one of these two penalties.



It is worth mentioning that the Public Prosecution has also warned earlier in a statement, that it is prohibited to possess any firearm or its ammunition without obtaining a license permitting its possession.



The Public Prosecution has also prohibited the shooting of firearms in public places or events, affirming that these acts are among the major crimes that warrant arrest.

