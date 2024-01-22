At least 50 Palestinians were killed and 100 wounded in Israeli military strikes on Khan Younis since Sunday night, the Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra told Reuters on Monday.

“We believe that many victims are trapped under the rubble and in areas the occupation forces had invaded where the medical teams are unable to reach to them,” Al-Qidra added, implying that the number of fatalities could go higher.

