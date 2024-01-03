A new law that will ensure 50 per cent discount on all government fees for the elderly across the country was approved unanimously by MPs yesterday.

The elderly, aged 60 and above, will also be entitled to discounts of no less than 50pc on all government services besides other deductions from companies and businesses seeking to support the move.

The Cabinet has asked for a rethink on amendments to the 2009 Elderly Rights’ Law, telling MPs that such discounts were already being given to the elderly in certain government services, especially traffic.

It also pointed out that decisions on extending discounts should be left to the government to ensure it properly manages revenues without harming its Fiscal Balancing Programme.

“Parliament has not presented a feasibility study on the proposal,” said the Cabinet.

“We are already offering discounts on services wherever applicable for the elderly.”

Najeeb Al Kuwari pointed out that he turned 64 on January 1, demanding 50pc discounts on public transport for himself and his friends, sparking laughter in Parliament.

The Social Development Ministry has rejected the move, backing the Cabinet’s explanation.

However, the Bahrain Society for the Care of Parents said that it was time for the government to provide 50pc discount on all services it currently provides, rather than select a few, for the elderly.

Al Hekma Retired Society asked MPs to amend the clause ‘all government services’ to ‘all services determined and updated by the Cabinet’.

The legislation will now be reviewed and voted on by the Shura Council.

MPs also held an open debate on the provision of government services in the Northern Governorate.

The move by 10 legislators led by Jalal Kadhem focused on seven aspects including the need for a general hospital and more health centres, elderly homes and more schools, amongst other services.

Education Minister Dr Mohammed Mubarak Juma said there were 18 new schools planned in Bahrain, most of them in the Northern Governorate.

Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj said there are 96 infrastructure projects worth BD55 million in the Northern Governorate last year and this year including new multi-dinar massive revamps to the Budaiya Highway.

Health Minister Dr Jalila Al Sayyed said developing medical facilities was ongoing in the governorate to include more consultancy rooms and dentistry and maternity services besides a new health centre in Salman Town alone at a cost of BD7m.