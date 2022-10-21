A total of 45 international federations will compete in next month’s World Triathlon Championship Finals 2022 Age Group races in Abu Dhabi, presented by Daman, with Great Britain and the US arriving with the two largest contingents.

The prestigious global event will be hosted for the first time in the Mena region from November 23-26 at Yas Island.

Great Britain will have the biggest squad of 351 athletes registered as of today, followed by USA, who will bring 294 participants to the UAE capital. Canada will have the third largest with 115.

The four-day event will also feature experienced and up-coming athletes from the Mena region. As hosts, the UAE will aim to make the nation proud while Egypt and Kuwait will be sending its largest contingents since the 2015 Chicago edition.

The Age Group World Championship teams will be among thousands of triathletes competing across five categories: Elite Men & Women; Elite U23 Men & Women; Elite Para Men & Women; Age Group Men & Women (super sprint time trial distance, standard distance, and aqua bike); and the Community and Youth Races.

Members of local communities can be part of the Finals with registration still open for adults and kids’ community events. For adults, there are three events to choose from – Super Sprint (400m swim, 10km bike and 2.3km run), Sprint (750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run), while the Standard consists of 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run. These races can be completed by one individual or as relay with two or three people competing in a discipline. The junior races offer race categories for children aged 9 years and above.

Aref Alawani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming some of the best and up-and-coming international age group triathletes to the World Triathlon Championship Finals in what promises to be a thrilling spectacle of sport and entertainment.”

“With 44 international federations plus the UAE set to feature, this only signifies how prestigious the event is. Fans can look forward to watching the inspirational athletes across Elite, Para and Age Group categories up close in action as they aim to end their season as World Champions.

“The Finals also presents a fantastic opportunity for our local communities to get involved and the packed schedule includes a variety of races that cater to both adults and youth,” he added.

Mario Casado, President of World Triathlon and a member of the IOC, said: “The Championships Finals is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone, and I am convinced that all those athletes traveling to Abu Dhabi in November will have one of the greatest experiences of their lives.

“The pandemic forced us to postpone the Age Group World Championships the last couple of years, but it is fantastic to be able to come back and give athletes from all over the world the opportunity to perform at their best.”

Organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and World Triathlon, the competition strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sporting destination. Located within 8 hours’ flying time for two-thirds of the world’s population, the emirate is perfectly situated to welcome athletes, media, federations, and spectators alike to the pinnacle of the sport.

