Real estate statistics issued by the Real Estate Registration and Authentication Department at the Ministry of Justice showed that the total real estate transactions during the first 9 months of 2022 amounted to about 4,780 properties for various types of real estate sectors, with a total value exceeding 3 billion dinars, reports Al-Anba daily.

The daily added, the aggregate statistics for the first 9 months show the residential real estate accounted for the highest percentage of these transactions, as 3,531 properties were with a total value exceeding 1.5 billion dinars.

