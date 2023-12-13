Muscat – Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom), the master planner of the sultanate’s green hydrogen sector, demonstrated its unwavering commitment to developing Oman’s green hydrogen industry with several new announcements on the first day of the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman 2023 (GHSO) on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of GHSO, Hydrom signed three new major agreements – awarding a green hydrogen block to SalalaH2 consortium, an MoU with Siemens Energy and Oman Investment Authority to collaborate on the development of an electrolyser manufacturing facility in Oman, and an MoU with Asyad Group to develop the nation’s logistics sector to facilitate large-scale hydrogen projects.

“The signings today are a continuation of our strategy deployment and the culmination of months of hard work by all parties to continue driving Oman’s energy transition forward and delivering on growth,” said Abdulaziz al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom.

SalalaH2

Hydrom has awarded a green hydrogen block in Dhofar to the SalalaH2 consortium, comprising OQ Alternative Energy, Marubeni Corporation, Dutco Overseas Limited (Dutco Group) and Samsung C&T.

The SalalaH2 project – one of the ‘Legacy Initiatives’ that signed term-sheets in March 2023 – is set to produce over 4GW of renewable energy for production of green hydrogen and process this further to green ammonia for local use as well as exports to international green ammonia markets.

The project is estimated to produce over 1mn tonnes of green ammonia per year, with an expected production of over 175,000 tonnes of green hydrogen, bringing Oman closer to its 2030 production targets.

The consortium brings together parties from Oman, Japan, UAE and South Korea in a global collaboration towards achieving Oman’s hydrogen agenda and propelling the country forward as a hub for low-carbon energy production.

Electrolyser manufacturing

Hydrom also signed an MoU with Oman Investment Authority and Siemens Energy to explore the development, construction and operations of an electrolyser manufacturing facility in Oman.

The hydrogen value chain has the potential to deliver industrial and economic growth for the sultanate if localised and this partnership underscores Hydrom’s resolute drive to bring those ambitions to life.

Advancing logistics sector for hydrogen

The third MoU on Tuesday was signed between Hydrom and Asyad Group to collaborate on advancing Oman’s logistics sector by supporting innovative green hydrogen projects. This strategic partnership focuses on orchestrating a robust domestic supply chain within the sultanate, fostering a conducive ecosystem for hydrogen initiatives.

Recognising the distinctive demands and scale of industrial cargo linked to green hydrogen projects and downstream facilities, both Hydrom and Asyad Group are dedicated to expediting infrastructure development. The goal is to not only meet but exceed anticipated requirements and global standards, thereby enabling the seamless deployment of hydrogen solutions across diverse industries.

“I am proud to see the full potential of the hydrogen value chain begin to take shape in Oman, and our progress towards facilitating the realisation of many of Vision 2040 ambitions other than clean energy, including the development of localised industry and bolstering Oman’s competitive advantages,” Shidhani said.

The three-day summit at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre brings together leaders and innovators from the global energy field to advance united efforts for a clean hydrogen industry that shows immense commercial potential.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

