As part of its continued Soqya project, Qatar Charity (QC) has distributed water bottles and organised awareness campaigns, benefiting 160 workers of Al Daayen municipality so far. Some 3,000 workers are expected to benefit from the project in the coming period.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality and various companies in different areas within the country to help outdoor workers stay properly hydrated at their workplaces while performing their jobs under sunlight during summer. Moreover, awareness campaigns are conducted to assist the workers in avoiding the adverse effects of sunlight and ensuring adequate water intake.

This project reflects Qatar Charity’s dedication to promoting the well-being of workers, as a gesture of gratitude for their significant contribution to the country’s development.

Qatar Charity takes this opportunity to extend its gratitude and appreciation to its partners for their support to this project. It regards them as partners in the success achieved by the project, within the framework of social responsibility.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity commenced the implementation of the Soqya project this month. The distribution of water to workers is expected to continue until the onset of the winter season.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

