On the other hand, cash equivalents; including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained for QR986 billion in December 2023. The figure has recorded an annual decrease of 1.3 percent compared to December 2022, when deposits recorded approximately QR 999 billion.

December also saw an increase in total deposits and credit by a rate of 0.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively (compared to November 2023).

Regarding vital statistics, 2,443 live births have been registered during December 2023.

Also, a decrease in the total Qatari live births by 6.8 percent compared to last month. On the other hand, 236 deaths were recorded during the same period, a decrease of 2.9 percent compared to November 2023.

The data showed an increase in the total number and value of sold properties at a monthly rate of 2.5 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively (compared to November 2023).

Regarding the data of buildings permits issued, the total number of permits has reached 627 permits during December 2023, recording a monthly decrease of 16.2 percent and an annual increase of 19 percent.

