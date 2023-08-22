Muscat – The number of foreign investment projects registered in South Sharqiyah this year in the first six months totalled 124, valued at over RO108mn, according to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP).

Khalid bin Hamad al Saadi, Director of Department of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in South Sharqiyah, informed that the region is a dynamic economic hub due to a range of investment initiatives. These include various projects, such as the Blue Project, the Al Diyar project situated in Ras al Hadd, endeavours focused on ensuring food security including diverse agricultural undertakings in the wilayat of Al Kamil W’al Wafi, as well as shrimp farms in both Jalan Bani Bu Ali and Jalan Bani Bu Ali Hassan.

According to Saadi, in the first half of this year, 19,470 commercial establishments were registered along with 1,153 industrial establishments.

Saadi noted that the ministry, in coordination with the Governor’s Office and both government and private entities in the governorate, is working on a plan to advance the development of South Sharqiyah. This plan involves simplifying procedures to facilitate the hosting of annual events and activities aimed at boosting the local economy.

