RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the arrival of a new batch of 200 evacuees of various nationals in Jeddah from Sudan on Thursday evening.



With the arrival of the latest batch, the total number of evacuees landed in Jeddah since the beginning of the massive evacuation operation from Sudan reached 2,744 people. These included 119 Saudi citizens and 2,625 foreigners from 76 nationalities, the ministry said in a statement.



The new evacuees were transported to Jeddah on board “His Majesty’s Ship Riyadh.” The evacuees from other nations will be airlifted to their respective countries.



As for the nationalities of the evacuees, they belonged to the United States, Gambia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Canada, Bahrain, Thailand, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Palestine, Somalia, and Egypt.



The evacuation comes in continuation of the efforts made by Saudi Arabia within the supervision of the wise leadership in the evacuation operations from Sudan.



It is worth mentioning that Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said earlier that the Kingdom would continue to offer assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of foreign nationals from Sudan to their destinations. Prince Faisal confirmed that “the Kingdom is actively engaged with our brothers in Sudan to ensure safe and secure passages with the aim of facilitating the evacuations.”

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).