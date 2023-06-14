Taking further initiatives towards a greener and sustainable future, more than 100 new parks will be built in the emirate of Abu Dhabi by the end of 2023, local authorities announced.

The construction of new parks comes as part of the first phase of the ‘Livability Strategy’ involving the development of community facilities worth Dh12 billion in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, which was announced last month.

Overall, 113 parks will be built with 70 in Abu Dhabi, 30 in Al Ain, and 9 in Al Dhafra region, the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said.

By 2025, an additional 277 new parks will be constructed with 180 in Abu Dhabi, 80 in Al Ain, and 17 in Al Dhafra.

The first phase of the strategy also aims to provide infrastructure facilities such as pedestrian and cycling paths, beautification works, and community facilities such as sports fields, clinics and mosques, in addition to increasing the number of parks and green spaces across the emirate.

