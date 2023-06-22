The United States and India will sign major deals on fighter-jet engines and drones during a visit Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a US official said.

The United States has given the green light on technology transfer for General Electric to produce F414 engines jointly with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics as India starts making homegrown fighter-jets, the official said.

The official said India would also buy an unspecified number of MQ-9B SeaGuardians, high-precision armed drones.