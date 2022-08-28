ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of urgent relief aid to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which is witnessing torrential rains and floods that have resulted in deaths, injuries and displacements.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also ordered the provision of all humanitarian relief services to the displaced to enhance their ability to overcome the challenges they are facing.

The UAE relief aid includes some 300,000 tonnes of food supplies, as well as tonnes of medical and pharmaceutical supplies, in addition to tents and shelter materials.

The UAE relief teams will also provide all kinds of humanitarian support to Pakistani cadres and institutions concerned with efforts to secure the safety of the affected and their food, medical and logistical needs.