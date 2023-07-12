PHOTO
ISLAMABAD - The United Arab Emirates has deposited $1 billion with Pakistan's central bank to support foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ariba Shahid; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
The United Arab Emirates has deposited $1 billion with Pakistan's central bank
PHOTO
ISLAMABAD - The United Arab Emirates has deposited $1 billion with Pakistan's central bank to support foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ariba Shahid; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.