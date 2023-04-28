Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eased to 35.3% in April from 50.3% in March, the statistics department said on Friday.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected a reduction in food inflation to 30.6% in April from 47.6% in March, while non-food inflation reached 37.6, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

The CCPI acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)



