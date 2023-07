Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eased to 6.3% in July from 12% in June, the statistics department said on Monday, showing a possible recovery for the crisis-hit economy.

Soaring inflation has battered the economy for more than a year after a severe foreign exchange crisis set off the Indian Ocean island's worst financial crisis in seven decades. (Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)