Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index closed 2.32% higher at 8,802.23, exchange data showed. On Wednesday, the index had closed 1.02% higher.

* Earlier in the day, the Colombo Stock Exchange said it has decided to extend the trading hours from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with effect from Nov. 1, 2022

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Holdings Plc added the most to index, rising 4.2% and 6.4%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 58.9 million shares from 56.2 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover was 1.31 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.62 million), according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 206.2 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.29 billion rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 362.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)




