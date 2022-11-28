Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, lifted by gains in heavyweight industrial and financial stocks

* The CSE All-Share index rose nearly 2% to 8,309.94, closing at its highest in two weeks. On Friday, the index notched a near 1.5% gain and registered its best week since early September.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Holdings Plc were the biggest boosts to the CSE All-Share index, rising 16.1% and 11.3%, respectively.

* Trading volume rose to 77.2 million shares from 43.6 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 2.45 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.71 million), compared with 1.6 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, selling stocks worth 29.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.42 billion rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 365.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)



