Sri Lanka shares dove nearly 5% on Tuesday in a broad-based slump sparked by worries about the island nation's depleting foreign currency reserves, while data showed the economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the December quarter.

* The CSE All-Share index declined for a second straight session, closing down 4.88% at 9,647.55 points.

* Sri Lanka's economy grew by 1.8% in the fourth quarter of the 2021 financial year, taking its full year growth to 3.7%, data from the government's statistics department showed.

* The island nation is currently seeing its worst economic crisis in decades and the International Monetary Fund has said that Sri Lanka needed a "comprehensive strategy" to make its debt sustainable.

* Sri Lanka has sought an additional credit line of $1.5 billion from India to import essentials, central bank governor said on Monday.

* The country's foreign exchange reserves have fallen 70% in the past two years to about $2.31 billion, leaving it struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel.

* On Tuesday, financial and industrial stocks accounted for nearly half the losses on the index.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth nearly 231.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 2.62 billion rupees worth of shares, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 2.7 billion rupees.

* Trading volume rose to 265.2 million shares from 97.05 million shares in the previous session.

