Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged down by consumer staples and energy.

* The CSE All-Share index closed 0.59% lower at 8,685.52.

* Sri Lanka aims to nearly double its tax revenue to around 15% of gross domestic product by 2026 from 8.5% now, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday, as his island nation attempts to find a way out of its worst economic crisis in seven decades.

* Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and Lanka IOC Plc were top drags for the index on Friday, falling 5% and 3.8%, respectively

* Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 52.8 million shares from 57.3 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover was 1.32 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.64 million), according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 212.7 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.31 billion rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 363.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)



