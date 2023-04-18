Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday as financial and industrial sector stocks logged losses.

* The CSE All Share index fell 0.64% to 9,345.53, marking a second consecutive session of losses.

* Diversified conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings were the top drags on the CSE All Share index, down about 2% and 0.7% respectively.

* Trading volume for the CSE All Share index rose to 58.4 million shares from 46.1 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 1.14 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.58 million) from 1.29 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 233.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 964.9 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 318.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)



