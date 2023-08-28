Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in industrial and financial stocks. * The CSE All Share index settled down 0.33% at 11,169.73, falling for the third straight session. * Expolanka Holdings PLC and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 60.2million shares from 52.9 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover rose to 2.26 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.98 million) from 2 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 235.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.14 billion rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click

($1 = 323.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



