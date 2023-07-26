* Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in industrials and consumer discretionary stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.76% at 10,985.08, falling for the third straight session.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 72.3 million shares from 88.3 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 1.60 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.88 million) from 2.53 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 93.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.52 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 328.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)



