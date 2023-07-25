* Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, falling for the second straight session after a 15-session long winning streak, dragged by losses in energy and financial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled 0.22% lower at 11,069.44. * Sri Lanka plans to complete free trade talks with Thailand by February and sign an agreement by March, a Sri Lankan official said on Tuesday.

* Lanka IOC Plc and Cargills (Ceylon) were the top losers on the benchmark index, falling 9.12% and 4.33%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index rose to 88.3million shares, from 78.5 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover fell to 2.53 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.7 million), from 2.60 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 294.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.44 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 330.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru)



