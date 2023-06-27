Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by consumer staples and communication services stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.69% at 9,368.91, sliding after rising for four straight sessions.

* Sri Lanka will enter into an agreement with the World Bank for $500 million in budgetary support after the cabinet approved it on Tuesday, the biggest funding tranche for the crisis-hit nation since an International Monetary Fund deal in March.

* The government said that funding from the lender will come in two tranches.

* Trading volumes fell to ~57 million shares from 90.4 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 1.45 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.7 million) from 2.23 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 204.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were offloaded shares worth 1.41 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 308.555 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



