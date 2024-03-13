Sri Lankan shares rose for an eighth consecutive session on Wednesday, helped by gains in consumer staples and financials stocks. * The CSE All-Share index settled 1% higher at 11,286.90. * Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the index, rising 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 95.7 million shares from 91.6 million in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover rose to 1.97 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.4 million) from 1.40 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 85.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.93 billion rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 306.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru)

