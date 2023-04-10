Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, supported by gains in industrials sector stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index rose 0.71% to 9,322.85. The market was closed on Friday.

* Expolanka Holdings Plc and Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC were the top gainers on the index, rising 12.5% and 2.5%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data

* The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index rose to 75.3 million shares from about 51 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 1.3 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.09 million) from 811.9 million rupees in the last session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 52.2 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were offloaded stocks worth 1.29 billion rupees on a net basis, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 318.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



