Sri Lankan shares rose for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial and industrial staples stocks. * The CSE All-Share index settled 0.45% higher at 11,175.40. * LOLC Finance Plc and Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc were the top gainers on the index, rising 3.5% and 1.8%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 91.6 million shares from 151.3 million in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover fell to 1.40 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.6 million) from 1.95 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 76.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.35 billion rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 306.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

