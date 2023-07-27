Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in financial and industrial stocks. * The CSE All-Share index settled up 2.48% at 11,257.82, gaining for the first time after three straight sessions of losses. * John Keells Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 5.83% and 3.39%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 95.5million shares from 72.3 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover rose to 3.36 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.24 million) from 1.60 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 858.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.20 billion rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 328.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

