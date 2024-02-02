Sri Lankan shares rose for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks. * The CSE All-Share index settled 0.53% higher at 10,430.79 * For the week, it rose 0.92%, snapping three consecutive weeks of losses * The Sri Lankan government will borrow $150 million from the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group, the island nation's finance ministry said on Friday * Ceylon Cold Stores PLC and Dialog Axiata PLC were the top gainers on the index, rising 5.6% and 2.2%, respectively * Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 45.90 million shares from 41.20 million shares in the previous session * The equity market's turnover rose to 1.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.5 million) from 1.14 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data * Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 166 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.38 billion rupees, the data showed * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 311.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; ; Editing by Vijay Kishore)



