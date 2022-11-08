Sri Lankan shares slid to their worst session in nearly a month on Tuesday, hurt by losses in industrial and energy stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index closed 2.64% lower at 8,267.77, exchange data showed. The index had registered a loss of 2.7% for the previous week.

* Sri Lankan markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

* Data released after market hours on Friday showed the island nation's trade deficit narrowed year-on-year to $206 million in September.

* Sri Lanka is in the grip of a deep financial crisis, caused by record-low foreign exchange reserves that have left it struggling to pay for essential imports including fuel, food, cooking gas and medicine.

* Gross official reserves dipped month-on-month to $1.7 billion at the end of October, central bank data showed on Friday, from $1.8 billion at the end of September.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings PLC and energy firm Lanka IOC PLC were the biggest drags on Tuesday, falling 7.7% and 7.1%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 46.5 million shares from 28.2 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover was 1.12 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.07 million), according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 91 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.12 billion rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 365.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)



