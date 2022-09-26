Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Monday as financial and industrial stocks slipped, joining a global exodus from risky assets on interest rate worries.

* The CSE All-Share index ended 1.21% lower at 9,844.21. Last week, the index declined 1.4%.

* While world markets have been roiled by worries over high interest rates and its impact on economic growth, Sri Lanka is also facing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.

* The island nation has been beset by soaring inflation, economic contractions, a severe shortage of essential items and a record slump in foreign reserves.

* Sri Lanka expects the International Monetary Fund board to approve a $2.9 billion loan by year-end, officials from the country's central bank told investors during a virtual presentation on Friday.

* Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index slipped to 121.4 million shares on Monday from 150.2 million in the previous session.

* The equity market turnover was 4.57 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.73 million), compared with 3.02 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 2.14 billion rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 4.22 billion rupees worth of stocks, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 359.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)



