Sri Lankan shares closed low on Monday, hurt by losses in financials and industrials sector stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index fell 0.73% to 9,181.22 rupees on Monday, falling most since May 29.

* The World Bank is likely to approve $700 million in budgetary and welfare support for Sri Lanka at its next board meeting on June 28, sources told Reuters.

* Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Finance were the top losers on the index, falling 1.7% and 1.8% respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

* Trading volume for the CSE All-Share index fell to 29.9 million shares, from 55.4 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 580 million Sri Lankan rupees($1.90 million), from 1.88 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading stocks worth 40.5 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net buyers purchasing stocks worth 552.2 million rupees on a net basis, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 304.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)




