Sri Lankan shares rose more than 5% on Tuesday following a three-day holiday after the country's parliament approved a key domestic debt restructuring plan over the weekend, while inflation also cooled sharply.

The CSE All Share index was up 5.3% as of 0549 GMT. The market was closed from Thursday through Monday.

Sri Lanka's parliament on Saturday approved a plan that seeks to rework part of the island nation's $42 billion domestic debt, a move which is crucial to continue a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Meanwhile, data on Friday had showed Sri Lanka's inflation eased to 12% in June from 25.2% in May.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)



