BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed down by consumer staple stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.08% at 10,603.56.

* The World Bank has released a second tranche of $250 million to support economic reforms in Sri Lanka, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

* Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 4.4% and 1.43%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 323.3 million shares from 36.8 million shares in the previous session.

* According to exchange data, the equity market's turnover rose to 5.06 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($15.48 million) from 566.5 million rupees in the previous session.

* The data showed foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 83 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5 billion rupees.

($1 = 326.9500 Sri Lankan rupees)