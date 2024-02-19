Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index rose 0.54% to 10,643.05, extending its winning streak to a third consecutive session.

* Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Finance were the top gainers on the index, rising 2.97% and 2.44%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE index rose to 91.6 million shares from 41.2 million shares in the previous session.

* However, the equity market's turnover fell to 719 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.3 million) from 1.37 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 142.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 606.9 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 312.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)



